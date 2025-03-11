Tezgam express bogie derails near Rohri Railway Station

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A bogie of the Tezgam Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore, derailed near Rohri Railway Station on Tuesday, confirmed by Pakistan Railways Authority Sukkur.

According Railway Police Sukkur, the incident occurred near Rohri Railway Station, causing disruptions in rail traffic.

Railway officials stated that traffic has been restored, and the railway track has been repaired.

Several trains were halted at different locations for a few hours due to the derailment. However, with the restoration of the railway track, all trains have been cleared to depart, railway officials added.