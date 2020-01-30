Tezgam inferno: Responsible to be taken to task: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said a summery had been moved for removing the responsible who caused the Tazgam inferno

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said a summery had been moved for removing the responsible who caused the Tazgam inferno.

The inquiry had already been ordered to investigate the Tezgam mishap causing a number of causalities, he said while speaking in a private news channel programme.

The minister said the investigation was in progress and the responsible would be dealt as per law of the land.

In reply to a question, he said ML-1 project was the only hope to avoid railway accidents happening time and again in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said it was quite dangerous to use 18th century railway track in the present arena. There was a dire need to construct a new track, he said and added a tender would be invited in near future for the purpose.

To another question, he accused bureaucracy as a big hurdle in initiating this mega project. He announced that after completion of the ML-1 project, he would declare retirement from the politics.