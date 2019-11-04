(@fidahassanain)

The PPP chairman says that incidents frequently happen whenever Sheikh Rasheed takes the charge of the Railways ministry.

BAHAWALPUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to resign immediately following the Tezgam fire near Liaqatpur which left 74 people dead and over 42 others injured.

Bilawal also demanded probe to know the causes of blaze, addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should fulfill his promisee of an independent investigataion. Sheikh Rasheed, Bilawal said, should tender his resignation till completion of the inquiry.

"The shocking incident take always during the time of Sheikh Rasheed," said Bilawal while strongly criticizing the federal minister for railways.

Total 74 peopled died and around 42 fell critically injured when the three bogies of Tezgham express catched fire due to cylinder blast near Liaqatpur Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district.

Bilawal said that the payment of compensation to the aggrieved families should also be expedited.

A crticially injred witness of Tezgham Express said Thursday that cylinder blast was the root cause of the fire in three bogies of the train which left 74 people dead and 42 others severely injured in Liaqatpur.

In his video statement at some hospital that went viral on social media, the injured man said that cylinder blast caused the huge tragedy as a man made tea on gas cylinder, cooked something and went again to cylinder to make tea but it exploded.

"I saw him cooking and making tea but it exploded when he went again to make tea," said the man who was in hospital.



According to the government officials, two of their gas cylinders exploded, sending flames racing through three carriages as the train passed near Liaqatpur, district Rahim Yar Khan.

The report said that twenty four people who got injured and eight those who death had been confirmed were the residents of Mirpur Khas. They said that 40 other people of the same area were still missing.

The majority of the people who lost thier lives and got injurd in Tezgham's inferno belongs to Mirpurkhas and the government arranged a visit for the people of the area to go and visit Rahim Yar Khan Hospital to identify thier loved ones.