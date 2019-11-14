Tezgham inferno: Three more bodies identified, handed over to victim families

(@fidahassanain)

Govt sources say that total 48 bodies have so far been identified and handed over to the victim families.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) After identification of three more bodies of Tezgham inferno through DNA, the number of total bodies handed over to the victim families rose to 48 bodies, the government sources said.

According to the details, three victims whose bodies were identified inclue two women and a man who belonged to Mirpurkhas while nine of the remaining bodies would be identified through the DNA test.

Last week, 23 bodies were handed over to the victim families in Mirpurkhas. The traders shut down thier business voluntarily to take part in their collective funerals.

The government officials, two gas cylinders exploded, sending flames racing through three carriages as the train passed near Liaqatpur, district Rahim Yar Khan.

The report said that twenty four people who got injured and eight those who death had been confirmed were the residents of Mirpur Khas. They said that 40 other people of the same area were still missing.

The majority of the people who lost thier lives and got injurd in Tezgham's inferno belongs to Mirpurkhas and the government arranged a visit for the people of the area to go and visit Rahim Yar Khan Hospital to identify thier loved ones.