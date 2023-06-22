UrduPoint.com

TGA Introduces Autonomous Vehicles To Facilitate Transportation Of Pilgrims In Hajj

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 03:20 AM

TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate transportation of pilgrims in Hajj

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Transport General Authority (TGA), for the first time in this year's Hajj season of 1444 AH, is launching the trial of self-driving electric buses to serve the pilgrims, aiming to provide innovative modern technologies for sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Wednesday, the initiative is part of the authority's efforts to offer multiple transportation options, making it easier for the pilgrims of the Holy Mosque.

The self-driving buses utilize artificial intelligence, cameras, and surrounding sensors to operate without human intervention along a predefined route. They gather information during movement and analyze it to make necessary decisions, aiming to enhance passenger experience and ensure safety.

Each bus accommodates 11 seats, operates for 6 hours per charge, and can reach speeds of up to 30 km/h.

The service aims to facilitate the transportation of pilgrims and assess the feasibility of using these technologies during Hajj. It also aims to establish the necessary requirements for their commercial operation in the coming years.

This falls within the role of the authority in providing different and diverse transportation options, as well as adopting modern technologies and smart mobility solutions to assess their suitability and contribution to providing a unique transportation experience for Hajj pilgrims. It aims to ensure smooth and comfortable transportation and enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Mosque

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.