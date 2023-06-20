UrduPoint.com

TGA Provides 1000 Electric Motorbikes To Facilitate Transportation Of Pilgrims During Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Transport General Authority (TGA) has provided 1000 electric scooters for pilgrims to facilitate multiple transportation options during this year's Hajj season of 1444 AH. This service has been provided for the second consecutive year after it was launched on a trial basis during the previous Hajj season of 1443 AH.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Tuesday, the electric scooter service during Hajj aims to enhance the experience of pilgrims and facilitate their transportation while performing their Hajj. It(reduces the travel time during the movement of pilgrims at busy times. Specific segregated paths have been designated to facilitate their use and ensure the safety of the pilgrims, separate from pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The service path consists of two inbound and outbound traffic lanes, totalling two kilometres.

It starts from Kudaynah Station and extends to the Mahbas Al-Jinn Tunnel, which leads to Bab Ali Station near the Grand Mosque.

The Transport General Authority has provided a dedicated team for this service to educate the pilgrims about the proper ways to use it. The authority also continuously works on its development and improvement and establishes the necessary regulations for its use.

The service is part of the Transport General Authority's role in providing various and diverse transportation options. The authority embraces modern technologies and smart mobility to assess their suitability and contribution to providing a distinctive transportation experience for the pilgrims. It aims to ensure their comfortable and secure transportation, allowing them to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

