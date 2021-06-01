UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Th36 Unfit Buses Impounded, Plying Without Fitness Certificate Of Route Permits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:54 PM

Th36 unfit buses impounded, plying without fitness certificate of route permits

District administration impounded 36 buses plying on different routes without fitness certificates and route permits during last 24 hours across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :District administration impounded 36 buses plying on different routes without fitness certificates and route permits during last 24 hours across the district.

These buses were impounded following directions from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin during inspected different buses, plying on different roads.

During the campaign as many as 36 buses traced without fitness certificates and route permits. Similarly, Rana Mohsin also sealed three workshops, used to manufacture vehicle bodies and opened without seeking approval from the authority concerned.

According to official sources, the campaign against the unfit vehicles would remain to continue. Nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of the passengers and other routes commuters.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens licencing for Wood Waste Recovery, R ..

11 minutes ago

PM’s initiatives making Pakistan an investor-fri ..

16 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. and It’s President & CE ..

18 minutes ago

At Least 1 Dead, 20 Injured in Car Bombing in Nort ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s largest solar-powered car park compl ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan to ink debt-for-nature swap deals with UK ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.