Th36 unfit buses impounded, plying without fitness certificate of route permits

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :District administration impounded 36 buses plying on different routes without fitness certificates and route permits during last 24 hours across the district.

These buses were impounded following directions from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin during inspected different buses, plying on different roads.

During the campaign as many as 36 buses traced without fitness certificates and route permits. Similarly, Rana Mohsin also sealed three workshops, used to manufacture vehicle bodies and opened without seeking approval from the authority concerned.

According to official sources, the campaign against the unfit vehicles would remain to continue. Nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of the passengers and other routes commuters.