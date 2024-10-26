THAAP to hold conference on Nov 1

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) THAAP has announced its 13th international conference, focusing on the theme

"Rivers of Harappa," to be held on November 1-2 in the city.

Hosted by eminent academicians Professor Pervaiz Vandal and Professor Sajida Haider

Vandal, this year's conference will bring together leading research scholars to explore

profound historical, social, economic and cultural significance of the historical rivers

associated with the Harappa Civilization.

The two-day event will feature a variety of activities, including paper readings, roundtable

discussions, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster indepth dialogue and exchange

of ideas among participants.

The Rivers of Harappa, which have shaped the socio-economic and cultural landscape of the region,

will serve as a focal point for discussions reflecting on Harappa’s rich and complex heritage.

The conference theme highlights the importance of the Indus Basin's historical narratives,

showcasing the peaceful coexistence and cultural exchange that has characterized

the area for over 9,000 years.