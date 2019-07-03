UrduPoint.com
Thai Airways To Start Flight Operation From Lahore

37 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Thai Airways to start flight operation from Lahore

The flights will begin from July 16.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) Thai Airways will be launching flight operation from Lahore to Bangkok and beyond.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced this in a tweet last night.

The flights will begin from July 16. There will be four flights a week.

“Thai airways to start operation from Lahore to bangkok and beyond with 4 flights a week starting 16 July 2019 #NayaPakistan,” he wrote.

Seven international airlines have announced to restore flight operations to Pakistan.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources said that over seven international companies have announced restoring their flights to Pakistan.

These airline companies have contacted the CAA in this regard.

These international airlines include British Airways, Germany’s Lufthansa, Norway’s Norwegian Airline, Air France and a private airline of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the talks between British Airways and CAA have also entered in last stage.

It will be the first Western carrier to restart flying to Pakistan, where a new airport in the capital has helped ease congestion and concerns about air travel security, since its pullout in 2008.

With the security situation being improved significantly improved in Pakistan, the militant attacks have sharply decreased in the country, giving ways to tourism and trade opportunities.

Moreover, the newly constructed New Islamabad International Airport will also be able to accomodate bigger planes.

Meanwhile, French flag carrier Air France is set to resume its operations in Pakistan after 11 years.

The airline had been planning to resume its services after witnessing a conducive business environment in Pakistan.

German Airline Lufthansa is also interested to start flight operations to Pakistan. A team of the German airline will soon visit Pakistan to review the situation.

Earlier, an Iranian airline had also expressed interest to start flight operation in Pakistan. According to media reports, Iranian Airline ATA had expressed this interest in a letter written on January 6.

