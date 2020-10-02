UrduPoint.com
Thai Ambassador Calls On Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan Pornpop Uampidhaya Friday called on Minister for Interior Brig (R) Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

Matters of mutual cooperation came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Thai ambassador felicitated the interior minister for effectively controlling the coronavirus situation. Restoration of economic activities in Pakistan was also a good omen, he said.

The Thai ambassador also thanked the interior ministry's cooperation for returning of Thai students during the corona pandemic.

Pakistan was very popular among the Thai students, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said Pakistan and Thailand enjoyed cordial relations and it would be further strengthened.

The minister said Pakistan would extend all possible support to the Thai government.

He said coronavirus situation had considerably improved in Pakistan and expressed the hope that it would further improve in coming days.

