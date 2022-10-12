Thai Buddhists perform first Kathina ceremony at Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The delegation of Thai monks which is on three-month pilgrimage visit to Pakistan offered first Kathina ceremony at Taxila Museum to mark the conclusion of their religious rituals of rain retreat.

Chief Buddhist Monk of Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand Most Venerable Arayawangso performed the ceremony and offered concluding session.

Envoys of Thailand, Indonesia, Sir Lanka, Myanmar and diplomats of Islamabad based various ASEAN countries besides Secretary Tourism Punjab Ayisa Gull were also present on this occasion.

Ayisa told media persons that the delegation of Thai monks had been in Pakistan for the last three months, and later over one hundred monks also arrived to join him.

She said their three-month stay was part of Rain Retreat Programme usually known as the intense learning period, when monks dwelt in one place during the rainy season for a three-month monastic retreat determined by the lunar Calendar.

She said that the delegation also visited the Taxila Museum where its head rang the peace bell.