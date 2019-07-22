UrduPoint.com
Thai Companies Sign Agreements For Production Of Gas Stoves, Shoes

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Thai companies have reached the agreements to launch joint ventures for production of gas stoves and shoes here in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Thai companies have reached the agreements to launch joint ventures for production of gas stoves and shoes here in Pakistan.

This development was made on the last day of Top Thai Brands 2019 exhibition, which concluded here on Monday, said a statement.

This three-day exhibition was managed by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and Event and Conference International.

Director of Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thai Government, Suebsak Dangboonrueng told journalists during a closing press briefing on expo's last day that Thai company Lucky Flame has reached joint venture agreement with a Pakistani company to start production of gas stoves in Pakistan.

He said that another Thai shoes company has also agreed to start production of shoes in Pakistan. This will boost trade relations between the two countries and our exhibitors have achieved their targets, he added.

He said that Free Trade Agreement with Pakistan is expected to be done soon.

Honorary Trade Advisor of Thailand to Pakistan Arif Sulemna told that exhibition was aimed (at) to provide a platform and arrangebusiness meetings of business community of Thailand and Pakistan.

