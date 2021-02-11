Thai embassy Islamabad sends letter of appreciation to AAC Abbottabad for rescuing diplomats in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Embassy of Thailand Islamabad Thursday in a letter of appreciation to the Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasan thanked for rescuing their diplomats from snow, hospitality and sending them back to the embassy with security arrangements.

The embassy also thanked Chief Secretary KPK, as under his auspicious command officers of the province were facilitating tourists and people.

On February 8, Galyat Police arrested a swindler who was selling tyre chain to a diplomat of the Thai embassy in Islamabad after entrapping his car in the snow at Nathiagali.

District Administration Abbottabad in a press statement said that" tourists are our guests and the promotion of tourism is our top priority, we are taking measures to facilitate the tourists, police has arrested the accused of selling tyre chain at a higher price by deceiving Thai Second Secretary",the press release said.

In the presence of Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat the vehicle of the diplomat recovered from the snow, the diplomat and his companions were shifted to DC house Nathiagali and after maintenance, the car was handed over to the owner and sent them Islamabad with security arrangements,it added.

District administration also received many complaints about the sale of tyer chain at a higher price during the heavy snowfall in Galyat, AAC Ameen ul Hasan after identification of the person Shakeel who was involved in the crime arrested him.

District administration also directed the masses to inform the control center if they encounter such people who are defaming the country and looting people.