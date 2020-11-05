Thai Envoy for virtual 10th round of negotiations on Thai-Pakistan FTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Consul General of Thailand, Thatree Chauvachata has suggested here that arrangements should be made to hold 10th and crucial round of negotiations virtually so that the process of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Thailand initiated in 2005 can be finalized at the earliest.

10th round of negotiations to be hosted by Pakistan for finalizing FTA that had suffered delays due to coronavirus pandemic, said KCCI press release on Thursday.

Exchanging views during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thai Consul General requested KCCI to lobby with Government of Pakistan for expediting the process of finalizing this very important trade agreement, which would result in improved trade ties between the two countries.

" In this regard, a list carrying 200 items for FTA has also been forwarded to Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce and we are waiting for the response", he added.

President KCCI, M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President M. Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul islam Khan, former president Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present at the meeting.

Thai Envoy informed that Thailand's economy had been recovering slowly from the destruction caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the country was steadily opening up for the rest of the world.

Recently, the Thai Consulate in Karachi had started issuing tourist visas with certain conditions while the business visas were already being issued with a 14-day quarantine condition on arrival in Thailand and some other necessary documentation. However, a proposal was being discussed to reduce quarantine time from 14 to 10 days to facilitate the business community.

Earlier, President KCCI , M.Shariq Vohra said Pakistan and Thailand had been enjoying very friendly relations and so did Karachi Chamber and Thai Consulate in Karachi which resulted in increased trade ties.

He supported Thai Consul General's assertion that FTA should be finalized and signed as soon as possible and more items be added to FTA list in consultation with the stakeholders.

The neglected areas of trade and investment cooperation must also be taken into consideration by both sides and we should not remain confined to the trade of traditional items only, he added.

He mentioned that Thailand possessed number of high value-added industries like agro-business, food processing and automotive production, and Pakistan through joint ventures could develop these industries together.

Also, there existed potential to collaborate in the field of trade, culture, infrastructure development, science and technology, defense, education and religious tourism, he added.