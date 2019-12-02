'Thai Food Festival' from Dec 6

The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai Food Festival' from December 6, here at the Nadia Coffee Shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai food Festival' from December 6, here at the Nadia Coffee Shop.

The participants would experience a taste of Thailand with the special cultural performances.

Thailand is world-famous for its mouthwatering cuisine and for good reason. 'Guay teow' is arguably one of the most popular Thai dishes and can be found almost everywhere. Guay teow describes any type of noodle soup. It can be made with chicken or beef (rarely vegetarian-friendly) as well as either rice noodles or egg noodles.

The dish is best topped with a selection of condiments including, sugar, dried chilli peppers, lime juice and fish sauce. Guay teow can be eaten at any time of day and is particularly good as a late night snack.

'Tom kha gai' is related to tom yum and offers people with a lower tolerance to spice the opportunity to taste the same beautiful flavours.

Besides the spice scale, Tom kha gai is also unique in that it typically comes with lots of creamy coconut milk creating a rich sweet soup.

Like most Thai foods, vegetarian options are easily adaptable by substituting a few ingredients.

'Som tam' hails from Isaan in northeastern Thailand and is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand. Som tam comes in a variety of styles, however, the classic som tam consists shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, peanuts, dried shrimp, runner beans, palm sugar, tamarind pulp, fish sauce, lime juice, garlic and plenty of chillies.

The ingredients are mixed together using a mortar and pestle, which amplifies the flavours into a super moreish dish.

'Pad thai' is one of Thailands national dishes and is a go-to for tourists who are starting out their Thai cuisine exploration. Pad thai is a fried noodle dish which is usually made with shrimp or chicken, however, the vegetarian option is popular too. Pad thai is available on almost every street corner and is a cheap and tasty meal.