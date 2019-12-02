UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Thai Food Festival' From Dec 6

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:44 PM

'Thai Food Festival' from Dec 6

The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai Food Festival' from December 6, here at the Nadia Coffee Shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Royal Embassy of Thailand in collaboration with local hotel would organize a two-day 'Thai food Festival' from December 6, here at the Nadia Coffee Shop.

The participants would experience a taste of Thailand with the special cultural performances.

Thailand is world-famous for its mouthwatering cuisine and for good reason. 'Guay teow' is arguably one of the most popular Thai dishes and can be found almost everywhere. Guay teow describes any type of noodle soup. It can be made with chicken or beef (rarely vegetarian-friendly) as well as either rice noodles or egg noodles.

The dish is best topped with a selection of condiments including, sugar, dried chilli peppers, lime juice and fish sauce. Guay teow can be eaten at any time of day and is particularly good as a late night snack.

'Tom kha gai' is related to tom yum and offers people with a lower tolerance to spice the opportunity to taste the same beautiful flavours.

Besides the spice scale, Tom kha gai is also unique in that it typically comes with lots of creamy coconut milk creating a rich sweet soup.

Like most Thai foods, vegetarian options are easily adaptable by substituting a few ingredients.

'Som tam' hails from Isaan in northeastern Thailand and is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand. Som tam comes in a variety of styles, however, the classic som tam consists shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrots, peanuts, dried shrimp, runner beans, palm sugar, tamarind pulp, fish sauce, lime juice, garlic and plenty of chillies.

The ingredients are mixed together using a mortar and pestle, which amplifies the flavours into a super moreish dish.

'Pad thai' is one of Thailands national dishes and is a go-to for tourists who are starting out their Thai cuisine exploration. Pad thai is a fried noodle dish which is usually made with shrimp or chicken, however, the vegetarian option is popular too. Pad thai is available on almost every street corner and is a cheap and tasty meal.

Related Topics

Thailand Hotel Same December From Best Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

7 minutes ago

Cairo hosts new round of talks on Nile dam issue

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refuses to Comment on Golunov Ca ..

2 minutes ago

'Durust Daam' gets overwhelming response in federa ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to install canal water treatment ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to develop Buddhist trail: Syed Zulfiqar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.