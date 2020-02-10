Thai Global Power Synergy delegation meets Omar Ayub

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Global Power Synergy, Thailand called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan here on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar was also present during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The federal minister appraised the delegation on the current developments in the power sector.

He said that generation, transmission and distribution sub-sector together offered $ 80 billion investment opportunity for the entrepreneurs.

He said that with new Renewable Energy Policy, many other vistas were also now opening in the power sector.

He said that competitive bidding regime would ensure maximum transparency in all transaction and would also bring in solace for the electricity consumers in shape of decline in the basket prices.

The delegation discussed and matter relating to power sector shown interest in exploring investment opportunities in the sector.