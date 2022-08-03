Thai monk visits Shapola Stupa in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Arayawangso, the most venerable monk of Thailand, visited the Shapola Stupa, Khyber district on Wednesday.

The visit to Shapola Stupa by such a high-ranked monk was a historical day in this region, as no other monk before him has ever visited the stupa.

The monk hoped that the visit would have a positive effect on global communities as they would have a better understanding of Buddhist sites in Pakistan, especially stupas and monasteries, which in return would boost religious tourism in the region.

He thanked Pakistan Army and the district administration of Khyber for restoring peace and harmony in the region, where the site was opened for international religious tourism.

The officials of archeology department briefed him about historical significance of the stupa.

Earlier, the monk along with his delegation visited other historical Buddhists sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.