Thai Soldier Kills 20 Including Boss
The incident has taken place in north-east city Nakhon Rathchasima city of Thailand.
Bangkok: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) At least 20 people have been killed in an attack carried out by a Thai soldier, the police sources say.
The incident took place in north-east city Nakhon Ratchasima city which is known as Korat city in Thailand.
According to Defence Ministry Spokesperson, Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, attacked his boss and later went to sealing guns and ammunitions from a military camp.
He started discriminating firing at a temple and a shopping center in the city which. The incident too
The suspect is still at large and the operation is under way to arrest him.