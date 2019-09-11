UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Thai tourists enjoys beauty of Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Female tourist from Thailand enjoyed the natural beauty of Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while staying in camping pods opened to foreign, domestic tourists at Gabin Jabba here.

Suwida is the first tourist from Thailand, who stayed at the camping pods in Gabin Jabba to enjoy natural beauty of Swat district.

She visited the lush green valley surrounded by high mountains with tall trees and was fascinated by the breathtaking scenery.

"Come and enjoy stay in Gabin Jabba - the nest of dreams and natural beauty in the scenic Swat valley," she remarked.

The beautifully manufactured camping pods are now open to foreign and domestic tourists in Gabin Jabba.

The camping pods are the best residential as well as recreational and enjoyment facilities for the family.

They are either consisted of two or four bedrooms with washroom, kitchen, children's play areas, parking lots and bonfire. There are also tent villages for the enthusiasts of adventure tourism.

