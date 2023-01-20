UrduPoint.com

Thailand Gifts Taxila Museum Container For Buddha's Bone Relics

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Thailand gifts Taxila museum container for Buddha's bone relics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Thailand has gifted a state-of-the-art container for the bone relics of Lord Buddha to the Taxila Museum.

The container was handed over at a ceremony held at Taxila Museum, which was attended by diplomats from the Embassy of Thailand, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director of Taxila Museum.

Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong presented the container to the Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) and Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who received it on the behalf of Pakistan.

The container with the holy relics will be on permanent display at the Taxila museum.

The ancient city of Taxila carries a special significance in the history of Buddhism and Pakistan's enduring links with East Aida including Thailand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Taxila From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private ..

Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google: FM

25 minutes ago
 TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

TAQA acquires stake in Taweelah B IWPP project

26 minutes ago
 Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement ..

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.