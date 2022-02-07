Thailand to extend full support to harness untapped potential of SME sector: Ambassador

Thailand could extend full support and technical help to Pakistan to harness untapped potential of its SME sector, said Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Thailand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Thailand could extend full support and technical help to Pakistan to harness untapped potential of its SME sector, said Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of the Royal Embassy of Thailand.

Talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) lead by President Atif Munir Sheikh, he said that bilateral relations between Thailand and Pakistan are excellent which could gain momentum as corona is now receding. He explained in detail the economic strength of Thailand and said that it could extend technical support to Pakistan in order to reinvigorate its SME sector.

He particularly mentioned the role of the SME sector in auto parts, Halal food and herbal cosmetics with expertise in packing of Halal items and said that both countries could collaborate in these sectors for the benefit of the two countries. He welcomed the proposed "Pakistan Economic Conference" to be organized by the FCCI and said that it would help in reigning in the post corona problems including supply chain issues. He assured that he will personally participate in this conference along with the officials of the Thai Commerce Ministry.

"It will help him to explore new investment opportunities in different sectors", he said and added that both countries must avail from this mega event.

Atif Munir Sheikh briefed the Thai Ambassador about the detailed program of the Economic Conference and said that Faisalabad is contributing 45% share in total textile export of Pakistan while it could also fulfill the immediate needs of Thailand in the fields of home textile, garments and apparel etc. He said that FIEDMC is developing two mega industrial estates with a status of special economic zones. "Thai investors should also explore new opportunities for investment and launch joint ventures in the relevant fields", he said and assured that FCCI will extend them full support in the materialization of future projects.

He further said that FCCI will also send a trade delegation to Thailand to interact with their counterparts. Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry Chairman Pakistan Economic Conference Committee and Engineer Asim Munir Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Delegation were also present during the meeting.