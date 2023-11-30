(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the provision of scholarships to the youth of Balochistan in three major universities of Thailand and professional training for the teaching staff of the universities in the province.

A delegation led by the Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Naruts Soontarodom, met with the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The delegation discussed various matters of mutual interest, including scholarships for Balochistan students in three major universities of Thailand, enhancing the professional capacity of the teaching staff of universities in the province and youth exchange programs.

While expressing his desire to invest in CPEC projects, Naruts Soontarodom affirmed to promote long-lasting relations between the two countries.

While talking to the delegation, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Balochistan cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand will be promoted in various sectors including commercial and educational sectors.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan assured the delegation that discussions will be held with the Federal government to resolve the pending trade issues between Thailand and Pakistan and free trade pending for ten years. He added that all possible efforts would be taken to resolve outstanding trade issues in a positive manner and make them productive.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the sports department under the leadership of Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani is playing an active role for the promotion of healthy activities in Balochistan and steps are being taken to provide them with a healthy environment by highlighting the talents of the youth.

On the occasion, souvenirs were also exchanged between Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and Consul General of Thailand Naruts Soontarodom, while the Caretaker Chief Minister also presented gifts and traditional shawls to the participants of the delegation.