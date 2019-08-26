UrduPoint.com
Thailand Wants To Increase Imports From Pakistan: Consul General

Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:46 PM

Consul General (CG) of Royal Thai Consulate in Karachi Thatree Chauvachata, has said that his country is keen to increase imports from Pakistan

In an informal interaction with media persons at his residence here on Sunday evening, he said that a two-way trade between Pakistan and Thailand during 2018 was approximately $1.674 billion and overwhelmingly in Bangkok's favour.

He Invited Pakistani businessmen to explore more avenues and markets in Thailand to improve the balance of trade between the two countries and increase Pakistani exports to Thailand.

Chauvachata said a board of investment delegation from Thailand had recently visited Pakistan and met Pakistani counterparts and businessmen and held extensive discussions in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi.

He said that Thailand was among the largest buyers of Pakistani seafood and vegetables, adding that Karachi and Balochistan could benefit from Thailand's expertise in building modern cold storage facilities,canning and transportation for seafood thus enhancing its foreign exchange capabilities several fold.

He further said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was sending a delegation comprising fisheries sector experts to Thailand to benefit from Thai expertise.

The Thai Consul General said that the Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Thailand was almost final and he hoped that it would be signed soon. He added that his country had offered 200 items to be included in the FTA.

He said on the social and cultural sphere there was need to increase people-to-people interaction and cultural ties.

The Consul General said it was amazing that almost a million Pakistanis visit Thailand every year as a holiday destination.

He said a Thai cultural troupe and a Thai food festival had been held earlier this year as part of the effort to enhance people-to-people interaction.

