UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Consumer Inflation Growth Slows In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Thailand's consumer inflation growth slows in January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Growth of Thailand's consumer inflation slowed to a nine-month low in January amid easing energy and food prices, data showed on Monday.

The country's consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of consumer inflation, rose 5.02 percent year on year in January, down from 5.

89 percent in the previous month and marking the lowest growth since April 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

The core CPI, which excludes raw food and energy prices, rose 3.04 percent year on year, also down from 3.23 percent a month earlier, amid continuing high production costs.

The headline inflation growth is projected to be below 5 percent in February, helped by growing domestic demand from the tourism boom, the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office deputy director-general, Wichanun Niwatjinda, told a news conference.

Related Topics

Thailand Price January February April Commerce From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s s ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University&#039;s sustainability batch graduation

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents ove ..

UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims

38 minutes ago
 UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish ..

UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

2 hours ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.