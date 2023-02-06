(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Growth of Thailand's consumer inflation slowed to a nine-month low in January amid easing energy and food prices, data showed on Monday.

The country's consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of consumer inflation, rose 5.02 percent year on year in January, down from 5.

89 percent in the previous month and marking the lowest growth since April 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

The core CPI, which excludes raw food and energy prices, rose 3.04 percent year on year, also down from 3.23 percent a month earlier, amid continuing high production costs.

The headline inflation growth is projected to be below 5 percent in February, helped by growing domestic demand from the tourism boom, the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office deputy director-general, Wichanun Niwatjinda, told a news conference.