Thal Desert Jeep Rally To Commence On Nov 7
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The ninth Thal Desert Jeep Rally, a flagship event in Pakistan’s motorsport Calendar, is set to thrill spectators from November 7 to November 10, with an impressive lineup of local and international drivers and a range of new categories. This year’s event promises heightened excitement and larger participation, covering a 180-kilometer track across Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, and Layyah.
The rally will kick off on November 7, starting with essential procedures, including vehicle registration, inspection, and tagging, ensuring safety and readiness for competitors. The second day, November 8, will feature high-stakes qualifying rounds for all categories, as drivers vie for positions in the main races.
The third day, November 9, will bring the Stock Category to the forefront, showcasing the skill and precision of drivers in unmodified vehicles on the desert track.
The grand finale on November 10 will captivate the audience with events in the Prepared Category, dedicated races for women, and a special competition for bike racers, highlighting the inclusivity and diversity of the rally.
Adding a new level of intrigue, the Thal Desert Jeep Rally will, for the first time, welcome international drivers to its sandy stretches, expanding the event’s global appeal. Additionally, over 100 male and female drivers are set to compete across 13 different categories, demonstrating the widespread popularity of this annual desert adventure.
In another debut, Buggies will be introduced to the event, expanding the variety of off-road vehicles and adding a unique element to this year’s thrilling races.
