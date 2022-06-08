Thal Express schedule changed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to change the time table of 129-Up/130-Dn Thal Express train (which runs between Multan and Rawalpindi via Kundian, Attock and Golra Sharif) from June 9 to facilitate passengers.

According to a notification, issued here on Wednesday, now the train would leave Multan at 7:20 a. m. and it would reach Rawalpindi at 10:30 p.m.

While 130-Dn will leave Rawalpindi at 7:00 a.m. and it will arrive at Multan at 9:50 p.m.