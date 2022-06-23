Thal Express stop restores at Daira Din Panah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Railways administration restored stop of Thal Express at Daira Din Panah railway station on Thursday.

According to a source from the railway station, restoration of stop would benefit people of suburban areas including Pir Juggi, Bhagal, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in addition to local residents itself.

Restoration of the stop was approved on lasting demand of people of entire region held for long time in past what it was said.

As per new schedule, Thal Express stop would start its journey at 7: 45 from Daira Din Panah to Multan and leave for Rawalpindi sharp at 9:45 a.m from the restored stop.

Natives including Shahid, Khawar, Khalid, Majid, Liaqat, Mehr Mushtaq, Malik Mujahid and others applauded the authority's decision, saying it would provide cheap and comfortable journey to their desired destination.