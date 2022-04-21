UrduPoint.com

Thal Express To Start Chugging Off Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Thal Express to start chugging off again

After a gap of over two years, 129 UP/130 DN Thal Express started chugging again between Multan-Rawalpindi-Multan here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :After a gap of over two years, 129 UP/130 DN Thal Express started chugging again between Multan-Rawalpindi-Multan here on Thursday.

Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashar Chaudhary,along with Assistant Commercial Officers Shah Jehan and Shaukat Ali opened the train today, said a spokesperson for Multan Division, He informed that the train would depart Multan at 8am and would reach Rawalpindi via Sher Shah, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, Kundian, Jund, Basal, Attock and Golra Sharif at 1020 pm.

From Rawalpindi, it would start its journey at 7 am and would reach Multan at 9:35 pm using the same route, he explained.

It consisted of one AC standard, seven economy coaches, a brake van and a power plant, he maintained.

"It is running under Public Private Partner (PPP) and Imran Enterprises is the company which has partnered with Pakistan Railways(PR), the spokesperson noted." The train went off the track during COVID-19, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Company Kundian Rawalpindi Same Van Bhakkar Muzaffargarh Attock Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

MDCAT next test's date to be announced soon: PMC

MDCAT next test's date to be announced soon: PMC

3 seconds ago
 Cotton cultivation be completed by May 15: expert

Cotton cultivation be completed by May 15: expert

22 minutes ago
 Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injure ..

Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque Blast Kills 5 People, Injures 65 More - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely at scatt ..

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely at scattered places: Met

22 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of illegal occupation at Lashariw ..

DPO takes notice of illegal occupation at Lashariwala forest

24 minutes ago
 BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Reci ..

BTS to return with another season of 'The BTS Recipe'

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.