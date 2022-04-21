Thal Express to start chugging off again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After a gap of over two years, 129 UP/130 DN Thal Express started chugging again between Multan-Rawalpindi-Multan here on Thursday

After a gap of over two years, 129 UP/130 DN Thal Express started chugging again between Multan-Rawalpindi-Multan here on Thursday.

Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashar Chaudhary,along with Assistant Commercial Officers Shah Jehan and Shaukat Ali opened the train today, said a spokesperson for Multan Division, He informed that the train would depart Multan at 8am and would reach Rawalpindi via Sher Shah, Muzaffargarh, Bhakkar, Kundian, Jund, Basal, Attock and Golra Sharif at 1020 pm.

From Rawalpindi, it would start its journey at 7 am and would reach Multan at 9:35 pm using the same route, he explained.

It consisted of one AC standard, seven economy coaches, a brake van and a power plant, he maintained.

"It is running under Public Private Partner (PPP) and Imran Enterprises is the company which has partnered with Pakistan Railways(PR), the spokesperson noted." The train went off the track during COVID-19, he concluded.