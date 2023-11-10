Open Menu

Thal Jeep Rally: Courts To Remain Closed In 3 District On Nov 11

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 district on Nov 11

The courts of three districts would remain closed on Saturday, Nov 11, in connection with Thal Jeep Rally conduct.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The courts of three districts would remain closed on Saturday, Nov 11, in connection with Thal Jeep Rally conduct.

According to details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice approved the local judicial leave in three districts including Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Layyah on November 11.

A notification was issued on Friday in this regard.

The four-day 8th Thal Jeep Rally 2023 started on Thursday, Nov 9. More than 100 famous jeep racers from across the country are participating in the rally, which will cover a total of 180-km long track.

