Thal Jeep Rally Is Popular Event Of Culturally Rich Region Of South Punjab: Mehboob Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Thal Jeep Rally is popular event of culturally rich region of south Punjab: Mehboob Sultan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan here on Monday said that Thal Desert Jeep Rally was a popular sports event of "Seraiki Waseeb".

Thousands of citizens from across the country used to visit the Thal Desert Jeep Rally event for recreation. He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony. He stated that the incumbent government was making every possible effort to promote sports culture and tourism.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood lauded the successful conduct of the jeep rally despite fear of coronavirus.

Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Tanvir Jabbar stated that Jeep rally was reflection of great tradition and public interest towards the sports in the backward area. The Jeep Rally offered an opportunity to youngsters to demonstrate their potential, talent and skills. He noted that the event would surely help projecting the rich culture and historic traditions of the region. On this occasion, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Makhdoom Syed Raza Bukhari, Regional Manager TDCP Ashar Iqbal and some other officials were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

