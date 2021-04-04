SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, district health department Sukkur will organize a seminar on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" here on April 27.

According to District Health officer (DHO) Abdul Sattar Mahar, this seminar is an initial to prevent Thalassaemia through mass awareness, extended family and pre-marital screening, genetic counseling and pre-natal diagnosis.