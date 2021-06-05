Thalassaemia test before marriage crucial, Fawad says during Sundas Foundation visit

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it is very important for every adult to get tested for thalassaemia before getting married

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it is very important for every adult to get tested for thalassaemia before getting married.

He said this during his visit to Sundas Foundation here on Saturday. He said, "Thalassaemia test prior to inter-family or out of family marriage was crucial as a preventive measure against the disease.

" He also stressed the need to create maximum awareness regarding thalassaemia test to control the disease. The minister said that efforts should be made to make thalassaemia test affordable.

Earlier, he met the children suffering from thalassaemia at Sundas Foundation and distributed gifts among them. He also recorded his impression in the visitor's book.

Sundas Foundation Chairman Sohail Warraich and Director Khalid Abbas Dar were also present.