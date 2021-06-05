UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thalassaemia Test Before Marriage Crucial, Fawad Says During Sundas Foundation Visit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:19 PM

Thalassaemia test before marriage crucial, Fawad says during Sundas Foundation visit

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it is very important for every adult to get tested for thalassaemia before getting married

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that it is very important for every adult to get tested for thalassaemia before getting married.

He said this during his visit to Sundas Foundation here on Saturday. He said, "Thalassaemia test prior to inter-family or out of family marriage was crucial as a preventive measure against the disease.

" He also stressed the need to create maximum awareness regarding thalassaemia test to control the disease. The minister said that efforts should be made to make thalassaemia test affordable.

Earlier, he met the children suffering from thalassaemia at Sundas Foundation and distributed gifts among them. He also recorded his impression in the visitor's book.

Sundas Foundation Chairman Sohail Warraich and Director Khalid Abbas Dar were also present.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Visit Khalid Abbas Dar Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair&#039;s 30th edit ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Promises Support to Projects Educating on Ru ..

1 minute ago

NH&MP to establish patrol pump, workshops, rest ar ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister for global efforts, funding to low ..

1 minute ago

HFZA, Bee’ah renew strategic partnership

21 minutes ago

Hot weather likely to grip most parts

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.