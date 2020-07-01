Thalassemia affected children facing acute shortage of blood

(@FahadShabbir)

Due to lock downin twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Thalassemia affected children were facing acute shortage of blood donations, Sundas Foundation contacted City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Rawalpindi and requested to arrange blood as the policemen have been donating blood for Thalassemia patients on regular basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Due to lock downin twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Thalassemia affected children were facing acute shortage of blood donations, Sundas Foundation contacted City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Rawalpindi and requested to arrange blood as the policemen have been donating blood for Thalassemia patients on regular basis.

The CPO taking notice of the issue, directed DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi to arrange blood for the little angels on which a team to 40 officers of Rawalpindi Police led by DSP Headquarters immediately reached Pakistan Thalassemia Centre Islamabad to donate blood for the patients.

The team included officers from district police, Dolpin and Elite Forces which was later provided to the children in need.

The officers of Rawalpindi Police also spent time with the children who were delighted with the gesture of care and affection by Rawalpindi Police. Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi Police stood beside the citizens in difficult times and would take every possible step to serve them.

He said that every child was the future of Pakistan and Rawalpindi Police would do anything to secure the future of the country.