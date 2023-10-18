Open Menu

Thalassemia Affected Children Visits Governor House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 09:18 PM

As many as fifty thalassemia-affected children and their parents on Wednesday visited Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday on the invitation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

The children were accompanied by the Founder of Hamza Foundation, Hamza Ejaz, Professor Abaseen Yousafzai and Khaild Khan.

KP Governor intermingled with children and distributed snacks and juice among them. Talking to the media, on the occasion, he said that these children deserve our special attention, love and help owing to their sufferings.

He said that these children have confronted many difficulties in their life and we should provide them hope, assistance and kindness enabling them to overcome hardships and lead a normal life.

“I am honoured to arrange a luncheon for them, and would always strive to give them happiness and hope”, he added.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that free education has been announced for special children in universities and steps would be taken for the facilitation of children suffering from thalassemia and other blood-related disorders. He also underscored the need to establish separate playgrounds and recreational facilities for thalassemia-affected children.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the Hamza Foundation to help out these children and also assured his cooperation to resolve problems faced by the foundation.

