Thalassemia Awareness Seminar Held At NICH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Sada Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with Rotrary Club Karachi, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) hosted a seminar on Thalassemia Awareness here at NICH on Friday. Advisor to Governor Sindh Muzammil Ather attended the event as chief guest.

Sada Welfare Foundation trustees, members of the Rotary Club Karachi, representatives of NICH and PPA and media persons also attended the event.

The event served as powerful platform to spread awareness about Thalassemia, its prevention and support for affected individuals and families.

Eminent consultant Pediatric Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician Dr Saqib Ansari delivered keynote talk, emphasizing early screening, genetic counseling and the crucial need for public education and preventive strategies.

The session progressed into a panel discussion featuring prominent healthcare experts Prof Zeenat Issani, Prof Iqbal Memon, Prof Najma Patel and Prof Mohsina Noor Ibrahim. Sada Welfare Foundation's Chairperson Fawzia Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.

Gifts were distributed to the Thalassemic children and shield/ajraks were also presented to honourable guests and panelists.

