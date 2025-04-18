Thalassemia Awareness Seminar Held At NICH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Sada Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with Rotrary Club Karachi, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) hosted a seminar on Thalassemia Awareness here at NICH on Friday. Advisor to Governor Sindh Muzammil Ather attended the event as chief guest.
Sada Welfare Foundation trustees, members of the Rotary Club Karachi, representatives of NICH and PPA and media persons also attended the event.
The event served as powerful platform to spread awareness about Thalassemia, its prevention and support for affected individuals and families.
Eminent consultant Pediatric Hematologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician Dr Saqib Ansari delivered keynote talk, emphasizing early screening, genetic counseling and the crucial need for public education and preventive strategies.
The session progressed into a panel discussion featuring prominent healthcare experts Prof Zeenat Issani, Prof Iqbal Memon, Prof Najma Patel and Prof Mohsina Noor Ibrahim. Sada Welfare Foundation's Chairperson Fawzia Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.
Gifts were distributed to the Thalassemic children and shield/ajraks were also presented to honourable guests and panelists.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC CJ meets delegations26 seconds ago
-
IFAD Country Director highlights importance in investing KP youth upskilling, women empowerment28 seconds ago
-
MCCI seeks more due assistance of government for revival of sick industrial units in AJK20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold key Talks on trade and repatriation30 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia awareness seminar held at NICH30 minutes ago
-
Div Commissioner Mirpurkhas calls for dedication in upcoming polio campaign30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's youth key stakeholders in Uraan project: Ahsan Iqbal30 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS30 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as severe weather looms over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa30 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing on journalists' petition40 minutes ago
-
NA speaker hails security forces' success in Swat operation40 minutes ago
-
SPSC announced final result of Nursing Instructor, Clinical Instructor40 minutes ago