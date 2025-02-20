Thalassemia Camp Held In Mayor Office
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A one-day blood donation camp for thalassemia patients was held at the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday, with the joint collaboration of Mayor (LMC) Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur and the Fatimid Foundation.
At the camp, Pakistan Peoples Party officials, workers, local representatives, employees, and citizens donated over 100 units of blood.
Among those who donated blood at the camp were Town Chairman Sarfaraz Khokhar, Kamran Odhano, Shahzaib Abro, Sajid Domki, Panjal Sangi, and Municipal Commissioner Dr.
Javed Anwar Abbasi, along with numerous other individuals.
The mayor stated that the camp was set up to donate blood to thalassemia patients, which is an act of humanitarian service. Organizing such camps will help support those in need.
The mayor further emphasized that donating blood is not only a virtuous act but also a guarantee of good health. He urged everyone to actively participate in such noble initiatives.
Recent Stories
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on One-Dish law violations intensifies in Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
Capital on alert: ICT admin teams mobilize as rains lash city6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start early cotton sowing, avail special package6 minutes ago
-
SALU Students Week: a celebration of creativity & innovation6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Environment launches Project Development Playbooks to Unlock Climate Finance6 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia camp held in Mayor office6 minutes ago
-
UAJK to mark international mother languages day on Friday6 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue in Bahawalpur district16 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness about climate change16 minutes ago
-
Helvetas hosts experience sharing event to showcase impact of youth empowerment projects16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 renting rules violations in search operations16 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; proceedings adjourned for Monday26 minutes ago