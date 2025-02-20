Open Menu

Thalassemia Camp Held In Mayor Office

Published February 20, 2025

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A one-day blood donation camp for thalassemia patients was held at the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday, with the joint collaboration of Mayor (LMC) Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur and the Fatimid Foundation.

At the camp, Pakistan Peoples Party officials, workers, local representatives, employees, and citizens donated over 100 units of blood.

Among those who donated blood at the camp were Town Chairman Sarfaraz Khokhar, Kamran Odhano, Shahzaib Abro, Sajid Domki, Panjal Sangi, and Municipal Commissioner Dr.

Javed Anwar Abbasi, along with numerous other individuals.

The mayor stated that the camp was set up to donate blood to thalassemia patients, which is an act of humanitarian service. Organizing such camps will help support those in need.

The mayor further emphasized that donating blood is not only a virtuous act but also a guarantee of good health. He urged everyone to actively participate in such noble initiatives.

