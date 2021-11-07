Thalassemia center works hard for saving lives of innocent children : Faryal Talpur

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party's Ladies wing and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur has said that Thalassemia center was working hard for saving lives of innocent children.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here in a local hall on completion of 15 years of Thalassemia center. She appreciated the efforts of Sadiq Siyal and his team rendering services for humanity.

Former Law Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar advocate addressing the ceremony said that we are grateful to Faryal Talpur who took serious efforts for establishing the Thalassemia center. Parliamentary Health Secretary Sindh Sraj Qasim Soomro said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sindh Government was taking steps to ensure better health facilities to people and earmarked 32 billion Rs to protect people from lethal diseases.

He said that efforts will be taken for the implementation of the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly regarding Thalassemia disease.

Secretary Thalassemia center Dr. Sadiq siyal said that our center was facing a severe financial crisis and needed more funds to establish a new institution where treatment of blood diseases would be provided free of cost. He further said that at present around 2300 children were registered in Thalassemia center where about 5000 blood pints were being provided to the ailing kids besides expensive medicines and food was also provided. Eminent Doctors also expressed their views on the occasion.