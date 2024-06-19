Open Menu

Thalassemia Claims Lives Of Three Kids In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Thalassemia claims lives of three kids in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Three children faced with thalassemia complications lost their lives during Eid days.

The deceased have been identified as Shehnaz Bibi, a resident of Azmatpur village in Tehsil Alipur, and twin sisters Bushra and Saba, daughters of Allah Wasaya, from Nalka Adda village, also in Tehsil Alipur.

About the disease, Dr Fakhar stated, thalassemia, a severe blood disorder, has long been a significant health concern in the region.

This hereditary disease results in the body making of an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin, leading to anemia and other severe health issues. Without proper and timely treatment, thalassemia can be fatal.

The loss of these young lives underscores the urgent need for increased awareness and better healthcare facilities to manage and treat thalassemia, said local people.

Related Topics

Young Alipur From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan