Thalassemia Day Observed In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Transfusion services on Wednesday arranged a ceremony in connection with World Thalassemia Day.
A awareness session was also held to orient about the disease and the preventive measure that can help decreasing cases of various blood related disorders specially 'Thalassemia'.
Speakers also demanded inclusion of 'Thalassemia' in Sehat Card for facilitation and assistance of affected families.
Later a walk was carried out that was also attended by civil society organizations and Member Provincial Assembly, Shafi Jan.
The ceremony was also attended by large number of people representing different sections of society.
