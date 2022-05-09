Thalassemia Day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The World Thalassemia Day was observed in the district to create awareness among masses regarding the disease on Monday.

A ceremony was held here at Safe Life Thalassemia Centre at District Headquarters Hospital, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya, a large number of doctors, officials of Social Welfare Department, district administration and representatives of social organisations.

The deputy commissioner said that thalassemia is a fatal disease; therefore, couples who are going to marry should undergo thalassemia test to curb transmission of the disease to the next generation.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Silhari said that May 8 is celebrated all over the world as the International Day of Blood Patients, especially Thalassemia.

The purpose of which is to make the people aware of the disease while also to create awareness among them about the measures to be taken for prevention of the hereditary disease, he said.

Later, a walk was also held in the city in which people belonging to all walks of life participated.