UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thalassemia Patients At Risk Due To Lack Of Blood Doners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Thalassemia patients at risk due to lack of blood doners

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Lives of thalassemia patients were at risk due to lack of blood donors in current month of Ramazan coupled with the rising pandemic posing threat to the society, APP learnt Friday.

Total population of tehsil Alipur was 650, 000 with thalassemia patients were near about 6500, according to official data of local health department.

Blood donation in the current situation was reduced up to 50 percent, causing anxiety for parents as their affected loved ones lives was at higher risk.

Medical Superintendent of THQ hospital Alipur Dr Ghulam Panjtan Ghalu, taking stock of the situation appealed masses to improve blood donation to save lives of thalassemia patients.

He said shortage of blood was risking lives of patients specially Thalassemia kids.

He said they had hardly 150-200 bags this month, keeping in the daily average. During day timings, we cannot carry out any activity for blood donation as people keep fast. Markets, malls etc were closing time was 6pm due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said normally, youths were motivated and donate blood whereas citizens avoid donating apprehending that it might weaken them in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the mortality rate of Thalassemia patients goes up due to this paucity. He said they were hoping to have good response from the citizens in this connection.

Related Topics

Shortage Alipur Market National University From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.