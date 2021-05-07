Thalassemia patients at risk due to lack of blood doners

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Lives of thalassemia patients were at risk due to lack of blood donors in current month of Ramazan coupled with the rising pandemic posing threat to the society, APP learnt Friday.

Total population of tehsil Alipur was 650, 000 with thalassemia patients were near about 6500, according to official data of local health department.

Blood donation in the current situation was reduced up to 50 percent, causing anxiety for parents as their affected loved ones lives was at higher risk.

Medical Superintendent of THQ hospital Alipur Dr Ghulam Panjtan Ghalu, taking stock of the situation appealed masses to improve blood donation to save lives of thalassemia patients.

He said shortage of blood was risking lives of patients specially Thalassemia kids.

He said they had hardly 150-200 bags this month, keeping in the daily average. During day timings, we cannot carry out any activity for blood donation as people keep fast. Markets, malls etc were closing time was 6pm due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said normally, youths were motivated and donate blood whereas citizens avoid donating apprehending that it might weaken them in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the mortality rate of Thalassemia patients goes up due to this paucity. He said they were hoping to have good response from the citizens in this connection.