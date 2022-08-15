UrduPoint.com

Thalassemia Patients Celebrate Independence Day With Mayor Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The children affected with Thalassemia celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan along with Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali at Hamza Foundation here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor greeted the children and their parents on the independence day and prayed early recovery of the affected children.

The children presented flower bouquet to Mayor Peshawar and expressed gratitude for sharing the day with them. Later the mayor visited different sections of Hamza Foundation.

Founder of Hamza Foundation Ejaz Ali Khan, while briefing the chief guest, said the foundation was providing free of charge treatment to Thalassemia patients since 2006.

