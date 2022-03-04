Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment through Sehat Card: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the Thalassemia patients were eligible to get indoor services through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the Thalassemia patients were eligible to get indoor services through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card.

During her visit to the Fatmid Foundation here, she said the province was conducting over 7000 daily thalassemia diagnostic tests and screening of over 300,000 families had been conducted so far.

The Minister also addressed a session arranged for philanthropists of Fatmid Foundation and said that Pakistan was the first country that started work on thalassemia in the country.

She said the country worked hard to create awareness about thalassemia.

The minister said that Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore was running the world's largest thalassemia program under Director General of Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders and Research Institute Dr. Hussain Jafri.

She informed that the average age of the first thalassemia patient in Pakistan was 12 to 16 years whereas today, Alhamdulillah, marriages of thalassemia patients were being observed.

She said the government gave a grant of Rs.

25 million to Fatmid Foundation.

She paid tribute to the philanthropists who had helped the treatment of thalassemia patients in Pakistan. She said that philanthropists had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

"I have not seen such selfless service from philanthropists in any country except Pakistan," she added. She appreciated doctors of Fatmid Foundation for serving the patients and said the government would continue to support Fatmid Foundation.

The DG Punjab Thalassemia & Genetic Disorders and Research Institute said on the occasion that the government was bearing the cost of free treatment of all registered patients. He appreciated Fatmid Foundation for serving thalassemia patients.

Administrator Fatmid Foundation Col (retd) Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi thanked the Health Minister for facilitating patients and encouraging the doctors.

Earlier, the children getting thalassemia treatment at Fatmid Foundation presented bouquets and welcomed the minister. The administrator Fatmid Foundation briefed the minister about the details of free facilities at the institution.