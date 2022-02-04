UrduPoint.com

Thalassemia Patients To Get Medical Facilities From Zakat Fund: ACM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Thalassemia patients to get medical facilities from zakat fund: ACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt on Friday said that medical facilities will be provided to thalassemia patients through Zakat fund.

Secretary Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Ghulam Abbas Detho and Syed Mehdi Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammadi Welfare Foundation also attended the meeting.

Syed Mehdi Rizvi briefed Advisor to CM Fayyaz Ali Butt on Thalassemia Centers. Fayyaz Ali Butt was informed that there were two thalassemia centers in Karachi and one each in Multan and Jacobabad. There are 100 registered patients in Karachi and 300 in Jacobabad. The Sindh government provides financial assistance to 150 thalassemia patients at Jacobabad center.

