Thalassemia phobic mother kills child in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A mother in Mardan who had already experienced the distress after her two children died of thalassemia, killed her another 3-month-old son in a bid to ward off recurring of the disease.

According to police, the incident occurred in Umarabad, Khatt Kalli area of Mardan district where a mother strangled her three-month-old child to death.

Police said the reason behind the brutal act was that the mother conceived that the child might be affected with thalassemia as she had earlier lost her two sons to the disease.

The father of the child who was a laborer by profession was in Saudi Arabia, police said adding that the woman has been taken into custody and shifted to police station for further legal procedure.