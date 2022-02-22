UrduPoint.com

Thalassemia Phobic Mother Kills Child In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Thalassemia phobic mother kills child in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A mother in Mardan who had already experienced the distress after her two children died of thalassemia, killed her another 3-month-old son in a bid to ward off recurring of the disease.

According to police, the incident occurred in Umarabad, Khatt Kalli area of Mardan district where a mother strangled her three-month-old child to death.

Police said the reason behind the brutal act was that the mother conceived that the child might be affected with thalassemia as she had earlier lost her two sons to the disease.

The father of the child who was a laborer by profession was in Saudi Arabia, police said adding that the woman has been taken into custody and shifted to police station for further legal procedure.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Mardan Saudi Arabia Women

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

16 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

16 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

27 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>