Thalassemia Research Institute to be set up in Punjab: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Punjab Thalassemia and Other Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute is being set up in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said this while giving approval of Punjab Thalassemia and Other Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute in the syndicate meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Saturday.

She said that there was dire need to set up an exclusive institute for Thalassemia patients and Punjab Thalassemia and Prevention Project envisioned to support these children.

The minister said that Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Project was the largest program in the world. She said that prenatal diagnostic facility was also available, adding that genetic counselling and carrier screening was undertaken.

. She said that hundreds of thousands of children suffer from genetic disorders in the province. She said that trainings on the latest modules would be ensured.

"The government is making efforts for treatment of mental illnesses besides Thalassemia," the minister said.

The Registrar Fatima Jinnah Medical University presented the agenda items in the meeting. The legal issues pertaining to appointment of contract and adhoc employees came under discussion and selection board was approved for interviews of assistant programmers.

Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan and other syndicate members attended the meeting.