Thalassemia screening desk inaugurated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A Thalassemia screening desk has been inaugurated at the NADRA center in Sukkur on Saturday marking a significant step forward in the fight against the genetic disorder.

The desk, established in collaboration with the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority and NADRA, aims to provide timely diagnosis, prevention, and awareness about Thalassemia among the public.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, and DG NADRA Sukkur Aamir Ali.

The screening desk will offer Thalassemia testing facilities for pre-marital and general health check-ups, enabling early detection and proper guidance for potential patients.

It will also provide information on the causes, transmission, and prevention of Thalassemia, helping to reduce the prevalence of the disease in society.

Promoting pre-marital Thalassemia screening is also part of this initiative. As Thalassemia is transferred from parents to children, blood tests before marriage are essential. The desk will provide guidance to young people, helping to reduce the incidence of Thalassemia.

The establishment of the screening desk at the NADRA office ensures that the general public can access Thalassemia screening facilities while visiting NADRA for identity cards and other services. This initiative strengthens collaboration between government agencies and health organizations, paving the way for future health programs.