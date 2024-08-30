Open Menu

Thalian Interchange Developed In PTI's Regime Providing Partial Relief To Commuters : Minister For Law And Justice, Human Rights, And Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Minister for Law and Justice, Human Rights, and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday addressed a calling attention notice about the Thalian Interchange, which is situated between the Chakri and Islamabad Toll Plaza. He noted that this interchange, developed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, offers partial relief to commuters traveling to Islamabad International Airport

Senator Tarar’s comments were in response to concerns raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz. Aziz had highlighted the lack of a dedicated route from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad Airport, a route currently only available to traffic from Punjab. This issue was raised during a Senate session point of order, approved by the Presiding Officer.

Senator Tarar explained that the Thalian Interchange, located between Chakri and Islamabad Toll Plaza, provides reasonable access to the airport and nearby villages, including Thalian. He dismissed allegations of provincial discrimination, emphasizing that the Federal government aims to facilitate all travelers without political motives.

He assured that the matter would be addressed with the Minister for Communications.

The Presiding Officer referred the issue to the Standing Committee on Communications.

Senator Mohsin Aziz had originally called attention to the fact that there is no dedicated access from the M-1 motorway section to the Islamabad Airport for travelers coming from KP. While there is a designated route from Punjab, travelers from KP do not have similar access.

Additionally, Senator Abdul Shakoor raised a separate issue regarding the delay in providing gas supply to Tehsil Gulistan, Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan. Despite the project’s inauguration in 2014, work was halted in 2015 after being approved by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the request of Mashar Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Senator Shakoor requested an update from the Minister for Petroleum on why the project remains incomplete ?

This matter was also referred to the Standing Committee on Petroleum.

More Stories From Pakistan