- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Thalian interchange developed in PTI's regime providing partial relief to commuters : Minister for ..
Thalian Interchange Developed In PTI's Regime Providing Partial Relief To Commuters : Minister For Law And Justice, Human Rights, And Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Minister for Law and Justice, Human Rights, and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday addressed a calling attention notice about the Thalian Interchange, which is situated between the Chakri and Islamabad Toll Plaza. He noted that this interchange, developed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, offers partial relief to commuters traveling to Islamabad International Airport
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Human Rights, and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday addressed a calling attention notice about the Thalian Interchange, which is situated between the Chakri and Islamabad Toll Plaza. He noted that this interchange, developed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration, offers partial relief to commuters traveling to Islamabad International Airport.
Senator Tarar’s comments were in response to concerns raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz. Aziz had highlighted the lack of a dedicated route from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad Airport, a route currently only available to traffic from Punjab. This issue was raised during a Senate session point of order, approved by the Presiding Officer.
Senator Tarar explained that the Thalian Interchange, located between Chakri and Islamabad Toll Plaza, provides reasonable access to the airport and nearby villages, including Thalian. He dismissed allegations of provincial discrimination, emphasizing that the Federal government aims to facilitate all travelers without political motives.
He assured that the matter would be addressed with the Minister for Communications.
The Presiding Officer referred the issue to the Standing Committee on Communications.
Senator Mohsin Aziz had originally called attention to the fact that there is no dedicated access from the M-1 motorway section to the Islamabad Airport for travelers coming from KP. While there is a designated route from Punjab, travelers from KP do not have similar access.
Additionally, Senator Abdul Shakoor raised a separate issue regarding the delay in providing gas supply to Tehsil Gulistan, Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan. Despite the project’s inauguration in 2014, work was halted in 2015 after being approved by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the request of Mashar Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Senator Shakoor requested an update from the Minister for Petroleum on why the project remains incomplete ?
This matter was also referred to the Standing Committee on Petroleum.
/ajb/tmg
Recent Stories
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora
PDWP approves three development scheme
UET Peshawar, LUMS ink MoU to foster joint research in energy
CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system1 minute ago
-
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker1 minute ago
-
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates1 minute ago
-
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country2 minutes ago
-
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora35 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting38 seconds ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all major roads are clear: Mayor Karachi40 seconds ago
-
New US CG calls on Sindh CM7 minutes ago
-
CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh21 minutes ago
-
DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam7 minutes ago
-
CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb7 minutes ago
-
DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situation during rains7 minutes ago