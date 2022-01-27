UrduPoint.com

Thall Police Recover 25kg Hashish, Smugglers Escape

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) ::The Thall police of Hangu district acting on a tip-off on Thursday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling to Punjab and recovered over 25kilograms of hashish from a car.

Police said a tip-off was received about narcotics smuggling from Kurram to Punjab upon which snap checking was conducted near Thall Choongi.

During checking a suspicious car bearing number plate (LRP-125) was signaled to stop, however the driver accelerated the vehicle in a bid to escape.

The car was chased by the police mobile van however the driver abandoned the car and escaped near the Customs Office. During thorough search of the car, 25730 grams hashish was recovered from secret cavities of the car.

SHO Thall, Fazal Muhammad registered a case against unknown smugglers at Thall police station till filing of this report no arrest was made.

