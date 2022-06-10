UrduPoint.com

Thall Police Recovers Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Thall police recovers arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Thall police Friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling to down country and recovered huge quantity of weapons from a pick up on Thall-Hungu road.

According to police, the recovered arms included 18 repeater shotguns, 18 kits 12 bore, six magazines and 1990 cartridges.

Police also arrested the smuggler who was identified as Amjad Ali. The smuggler was trying to smuggle weapons in his vehicle from District Kurram to Peshawar. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Vehicle Amjad Ali From

Recent Stories

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 ..

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 Towers over its Competitors

45 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain ..

Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed

52 minutes ago
 PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

2 hours ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

3 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

4 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.