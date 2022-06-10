Thall police recovers arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Thall police Friday foiled a bid of arms smuggling to down country and recovered huge quantity of weapons from a pick up on Thall-Hungu road.

According to police, the recovered arms included 18 repeater shotguns, 18 kits 12 bore, six magazines and 1990 cartridges.

Police also arrested the smuggler who was identified as Amjad Ali. The smuggler was trying to smuggle weapons in his vehicle from District Kurram to Peshawar. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.